'Reliable' newsagent worker stole £7,600 worth of scratch cards

Diane Haddock, 48, took the lottery cards over a three-month period from News Affair in Pontefract, Leeds Crown Court was told.

She denied a charge of theft but was found guilty after a trial at Leeds Magistrates' Court, and was sent to the crown court for sentencing.

Martin Robertshaw, prosecuting, said that Haddock had worked at the family-run shop on Beastfair for seven years, and was previously regarded as "trustworthy" and "very, very reliable".

Haddock took thousands of pounds worth of the cards.

Between early June, 2019 and August, 2019, scratch cards worth a total of £7,610 went missing from the shop.

The £10 cards were supplied by the National Lottery company, Camelot.

Her theft came to light when the owner of the shop was unable to balance the books.

She was arrested and continued to deny taking the scratch cards, even taking the case to a tribunal to get her job back, which failed.

The court was told that she won £3,951 from the cards.

Haddock, of Kings Way, Pontefract, has no previous convictions or cautions.

Defending Haddock, Benn Robinson said: "It's the first time she has ever troubled a court in her life.

"She has been described by people who previously employed her as 'exemplary'.

"Until this morning, she has not been able to accept what she did."

He said she had suffered from depression, had undergone a hysterectomy in 2017, and has suffered from bowel problems in recent years.

He said she was in a "terrible place" when she began stealing.

Mr Robinson added: "There will be no repeat of what happened. It appears to be an isolated incident and something truly out of character."

Judge Rodney Jameson QC gave her a 12-month community order, and ordered to pay costs of £340.