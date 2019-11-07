Reports from the courts

Leeds Magistrates' Court

Mark Stephen Hankins, 43, of no fixed address, admitted three counts of stealing cosmetics worth a total of over £719 from Boots in Wakefield. He was jailed for 12 weeks and told to pay £122 in costs.

Michelle Kennett, 39, of Mulberry Place, Ryhill, admitted making 23 fraudulent transfers from a bank account and three fraudulent ATM withdrawals. She was given 36 weeks’ jail suspended for 12 months and told to pay £450 in compensation.

Levi Joseph Leech, 46, of Priordale Road, Featherstone, admitted having 41 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath while behind the wheel. The legal limit is 35mcgs. He also admitted driving without insurance and test certificate, and failing to surrender to custody. He was banned from driving for 12 months and told to pay £117 in costs.’

Paul John Keane, 42, of Valley Road, Kippax, admitted having 93 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath while behind the wheel. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He also admitted driving without insurance and failing to surrender to custody. He was banned from driving for 24 months, given a community order with 200 hours of unpaid work and told to pay £175 in costs.

Anthony Lister, 33, of Park Estate, South Kirkby, admitted having 46 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath while behind the wheel. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £266 and told to pay £117 in costs.

Antony James Moore, 42, c/o Bottom Boat Road, Stanley, admitted assaulting a male at The Griffin pub in Wakefield and was given a community order with 70 hours of unpaid work, told to pay £100 compensation and £85 in costs.

Michael Arthur Parnham, 37, of Rose Farm Approach, Altofts, admitted assaulting a male at the Robin Hood Inn in Normanton and was fined £160, and told to pay £125 in costs.

Mark Stephen O’Rourke, 56, of no fixed address, admitted stealing food items worth £8.50 from M&S in Pontefract and items wroth £2.32 from Aldi. He was given as community order with alcohol treatment, told to pay £10.82 compensation in total and £85 court costs.

Susan Ann Scott, 59, of Thistle Hill Drive, Streethouse, admitted having 85 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath while behind the wheel. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. She was banned from driving for 18 months, fined £120 and told to pay £117 in costs.

James Graham, 33, c/o Siward Street, Fitzwilliam, admitted having 50 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath while behind the wheel. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £200 and told to pay £117 in costs.

Christopher Williamson, 44, of no fixed address, admitted nuisance behaviour in Wakefield by stopping oncoming traffic and tipping rubbish out of a public bin, as well as using threatening or abusive words or behaviour. He was given a community order.

Nicky Burrows, 40, of Mallard Road, Half Acres, admitted stealing a bottle of £14 gin from Sainsbury’s in Wakefield, and was given a six-month conditional discharge and told to pay £21 in costs.

Craig Thomason, 39, of West Park Caravan Site, Darrington, admitted trespassing onto the George & Crown Yard in Wakefield and stealing bottles of whisky and an iPhone, along with failing to comply with a supervision requirement. He was jailed for 12 weeks and told to pay £122 compensation.

Paul Thomason, 37, of no fixed address, admitted trespassing onto the George & Crown Yard in Wakefield and stealing bottles of whisky and an iPhone, and stealing spirits from Asda worth £196. He was jailed for 18 weeks and told to pay £122 compensation.

Phillip James Bennett, 38, of Estcourt Road, Darrington, admitted two counts of assaulting a male and using threatening or abusive words or behaviour. He was fined £400 in total, told to pay £100 compensation and £125 in costs.

Phillip Lock, 32, of no fixed address, admitted using threatening or abusive words or behaviour at Rodillian School in Lofthouse. He was given a community order and told to pay £100 compensation.

Daniel Thomas Pearson, 33, of De Lacy Crescent, Castleford, admitted being over the drug drive limit for cannabis while behind the wheel. He was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £120 and told to pay £115 in costs.

Shane Pedel, 32, of Dickinson Street, Wakefield, admitted stealing items worth £180 from Sainsbury’s, and was given a six-month conditional discharge, told to pay £89.41 compensation and £106 in costs.

Nicholas Leonard Tooby, 32, of Westbourne Road, Pontefract, admitted being drunk and disorderly in McDonald’s in Pontefract and possessing cannabis. He was given a 12-month conditional discharge and told to pay £106 in costs.

Nathan Liam Ellis, 25, of The Croft, Castleford, admitted having 43 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath while behind the wheel. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He also admitted refusing to stop for the police and driving while disqualified and without insurance. He was jailed for 18 weeks, banned from driving for 36 months and told to pay £122 in costs.

Trevor Lee Howson, 48, of Martin Street, Normanton, admitted having a kitchen knife in a public place and was given a community order with electronic tag curfew and told to pay £175 in costs.

Benjamin Earl Douglas Smith, 26, of Beancroft Road, Castleford, admitted assaulting a female and criminal damage to a door. He was jailed for four months, suspended for a year and told to pay £200 in compensation.

Ben Bennett, 26, of Moorfield Place, Hemsworth, admitted possessing cannabis, criminal damage, assaulting a female and causing unnecessary suffering to a rabbit. He was given a community order and told to pay £90 in costs.