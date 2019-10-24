Reports from the courts

Cases from Leeds Magistrates' Court:

Daniel Mark Rutherford, 30, of no fixed address, admitted stealing electrical items worth £1,080 and four counts of committing fraud using a stolen card to make contactless payments. He was jailed for 26 weeks and told to pay £111 in compensation.



Clare Khan, 36, of Robin Hood Crescent, Wakefield, admitted being drunk and disorderly and was handed a six-month conditional discharge and told to pay £21 in costs.



Brian Donnelly, 79, of Esther Grove, Wakefield, admitted having 41 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath while behind the wheel. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 14 months, fined £160 and told to pay £117 in costs.



Nicholas Andrew Hodlin, 45, of Longacre, Castleford, admitted stealing items, including whisky, worth a total of £61 from Morrisons in Knottingley. He was given a 12-month conditional discharge and told to pay £21 in costs.



Razvan Hussain, 41, of Garden House Lane, Wakefield, admitted being over the drug-drive limit for cocaine and was banned from driving for three years and told to pay £170 costs.



Neil Parkinson, 28, of Borrowdale Road, Wakefield admitted having 102 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath while behind the wheel. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 44 months, given a community order with 60 hours of unpaid work and told to pay £175 in costs.



Garry Stephen Potts, 36, of Bosworth Avenue, Altofts, admitted having 46 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath while behind the wheel. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 14 months, fined £200 and told to pay £117 in costs.



Stacey Tighe, 31, of Carr Lane, South Kirkby, admitted having 66 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath while behind the wheel. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. She was banned from driving for 18 months, fined £150 and told to pay £117 in costs.



David Wilcox, 41, of Westfield Lane, South Elmsall, admitted damaging a £50 blanket at a police station and was given a 12-month conditional discharge, told to pay £50 compensation and £116 in costs.



Samuel Bartle, 62, of Peacock Avenue, Wakefield, admitted two counts of making indecent images of a child and was given a community order with 300 hours of unpaid work, put on the sex offenders’ register for five years and told to pay £175 in costs.



Karen Dews, 46, of Pontefract Road, Featherstone, admitted assaulting a male and using threatening or abusive words or behaviour. She was given a community order with 120 hours of unpaid work and told to pay £300 compensation.



Hannah Powers, 30, of Roundwood Rise, Lupset, was found guilty after a trial of assaulting a female and a male, and admitted failing to surrender to custody, stealing £119 from a female and failing to attend a drugs test. She was jailed for 12 weeks suspended for 12 months, and told to pay £315 in costs.



Neil Strong, 41, of Exchange Street, Normanton, admitted stealing boxes of skin cream worth £135 from Boots and failing to surrender to custody. He was given a community order with drug rehabilitation and told to pay £175 in costs.



Gareth Lee Price, 40, of Arundel Close, Wakefield, admitted stealing ink cartridges worth £434 from Asda and two counts of failing to surrender to custody. He was jailed for 12 weeks and told to pay £122 in costs.



Idris Hussain, 27, of West View, Kirkhamgate, admitted assaulting two police officers and failing to surrender to custody. He was jailed for eight weeks, told to pay £100 compensation in total and £122 in costs.



Jaden Parkinson, 20, of Smawthorne Lane, Castleford, admitted driving while over the drug-drive limit for MDMA and cocaine and was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £226 and told to pay £115 costs.



Adam Sykes, 40, of Manygates Lane, Wakefield, admitted stealing hooded tops worth £94 from the Wakefield Trinity store in The Ridings. He was jailed for four weeks and told to pay £122 in costs.



James Clarke, 42, of Monkhill Drive, Pontefract, admitted damaging a £300 phone and failing to surrender to custody. He was fined £300 in total and told to pay £115 in costs.



Gareth Edward Lloyd, 39, of Cromwell Road, Castleford, admitted failing to provide a breath test after being suspected of drink driving. He was banned from driving for 18 months, fined £400 and told to pay £125 in costs.



Ryan Matthew Burton, 31, of Wood View, Castleford, admitted assaulting two police officers in Blackpool and using threatening or abusive words of behaviour. He was jailed for six weeks, suspended for 12 months, told to pay £50 compensation to each officer and £115 in costs.



Steven John Ferguson, 42, of Shelly Drive, Ferrybridge, admitted possessing cannabis, stealing washing tablets worth £60 and failing to surrender to custody. He was given a 12-month conditional discharge and told to pay £105 in costs.



Thomas Brian Sherlock, 21, of Chapel Garth, Ackworth, admitted assaulting a male and breaching a restraining order. He was jailed for 16 weeks and told to pay £122 in costs.



Krzysztof Maksimiuk, 31, of Queen Street, admitted assaulting a female and was given a community order, a year-long restraining order and told to pay £175 in costs.



Ryan Poole, 23, of The Beeches, Sharlston Common, admitted damaging a patio door worth £800 and a fence. He was given a 12-month conditional discharge, told to pay £825 in compensation, handed an indefinite restraining order and told to pay £100 in costs.



Joshua Arthur Potter, 23, of Queens Park Drive, Airedale, admitted damaging a windscreen and wing mirror worth £270. He was fined £40 and told to pay £80 in costs.



Paul Sarginson, 50, of Towngate, Ossett, admitted damaging a window worth £150 belonging to WDH and possessing a craft knife. He was given a community order and told to pay £120 in compensation.