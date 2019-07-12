Reports from the courts

The latest results from the magistrates' court:

Andrew Michael Walukiewicz, 37, of Newlaithes Crescent, Normanton, admitted having 77 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath while behind the wheel. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 18 months, fined £423 and told to pay £127 in costs.

Lesley Hurndall, 53, or Riverside Way, Castleford, admitted having 104 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath while behind the wheel. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. She was banned from driving for 25 months, given a community order with 75 hours of unpaid work and told to pay £170 in costs.

Ryan Hamilton, 35, of West View, Ackworth, was found guilty of failing to provide a breath test, admitted having no car insurance and two counts of failing to surrender to custody. He was jailed for 24 weeks, banned from driving for three years and told to pay costs of £735.

Ricky Taylor, 33, of no fixed address, admitted causing criminal damage to a car and was given a community order, a two-year restraining order, and made to pay £170 in costs.

Jack Burges, 21, of Lisheen Avenue, Castleford, admitted assaulting a female by beating. He was fined £246 and told to pay £115 in costs.

Keiron Rogers, 26, of Pennington Close, Hemsworth, admitted damaging a mobile phone and was fined £80, made to pay £100 compensation and told to pay £115 in costs.

Laura Rose Bryant, 23, of Church Lane, Kippax, admitted assaulting a police officer and was given a community order, told to pay £65 compensation and £170 in costs.

Jamie Lee Wood, 25, of Park Road, Castleford, admitted harassment towards a female making a threat and damaging a vehicle belonging to her. He was given a community order, a 12-month restraining order, told to pay £1,900 compensation and £170 in costs.

Alexander Edward Higgins, 27, of South Lane, Netherton, admitted using racially-aggravated threatening or abusive words and behaviour at Leeds railway station. He was fined £100 and told to pay £115 in costs.

Michael Johnathan Richardson, 48, of Holmfield Close, Pontefract, admitted two counts of stealing bottles of detergent from Morrisons in Pontefract, failing to surrender to custody and failing to attend a drugs test.. He was given a community order with an electronic tagging curfew and told to pay £85 in costs.

David Michael Morris, 37, of St John's Square, Wakefield, admitted two counts of breaching a restraining order and was given a community order and made to pay £170 in court costs.

Liam Howard Baker, 24, of Grove Lee Walk, admitted stealing two bottles of whiskey worth £36 from Asda in Pontefract and failing to comply with a community order. He was given a further community order and told to pay £170 in costs.