Reports from the courts

The latest reports from the magistrates court:

Karl Lakin, 43, of Lake View, Monk Hill, admitted damaging a car tyre worth £150 and was fined £256, told to pay £150 compensation and £115 in costs.

Shane Paul Measor, 39, of Foundry Court, Knottingley, admitted causing unnecessary suffering to a dog and was fined £123, banned from keeping dogs for 12 months and told to pay £180 in costs.

Tanya Merrill, 33, of Buttermere Walk, Knottingley, admitted causing unnecessary suffering to a dog and was fined £40, banned from keeping dogs for 12 months and told to pay £80 in costs.

Sophie Fitzpatrick, 25, of Stannard Well Lane, Horbury, admitted having 94 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath while behind the wheel. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. She was banned from driving for 24 months, given a community order with 50 hours of unpaid work and told to pay £170 in costs.

Shayne Henry Logan, 22, of The Square, Kippax, admitted refusing to give a specimen of blood after driving. He was banned from driving for 18 months, given a community order with 100 hours of unpaid work and told to pay £175 in costs.

Bobbi-Jo Taylor, 26, of Mill Chase Road, Wakefield, admitted two counts of using threatening, insulting or abusive words or behaviour towards two people that was racially and religiously aggravated. She was fined £240 in total, and told to pay £115 in costs.

Aaron Gavaghan, 23, of Wolfenden Way, Wakefield, admitted assaulting a police officer, damaging police equipment and failing to surrender to custody. He was given a community order with 150 hours of unpaid work and told to pay £250 in compensation.

Craig Benjamin White, 36, of Derwent Drive, Castleford, admitted five counts of thefts from various shops, including meat, coffee, detergent, wine and confectionery, as well as committing offences while on a conditional discharge. He was jailed for eight weeks.

Carly Sherwood, 29, of Arundel Close, Wakefield, admitted failing to comply with a community order and failing to surrender to custody. she was jailed for eight weeks.

Katy Pickering, 31, of Beech Avenue, Wakefield, admitted stealing £251 from Morrisons supermarket and was given a conditional discharge and told to pay £105 in costs.

Liam Gordon Ruckledge, 30, of Paradise Fields, Pontefract, admitted having 66 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath while behind the wheel. Then legal limit is 35 mcgs. He also admitted taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, driving without a licence and without insurance. He was banned from driving for 20 months, fined £120 and made to pay £117 in costs.

Glen Simon Ratcliffe, 44, of Chequers Close, Pontefract, admitted stealing an alligator head from an antiques shop worth £40.He was given a six-month conditional discharge, told to pay £40 compensation and £105 in costs.

Jacque Steven Roper-Shaw, 19, of Arundel Close, Wakefield, was found to have stolen items from Sainsbury’s, failing to surrender to custody and committing an offence while on a suspended sentence. He was given eight weeks’ electronic tagging curfew and made to pay £85 costs. The case was proved in his absence.

Samantha Sharp, 35, of Hope Street, Wakefield, admitted stealing bottles of whiskey from Sainsbury’s worth £80. She was given a community order and told to pay £170 in costs.

Tomasz Kluz, 46, c/o Emblem Terrace, Wakefield, admitted assaulting a female and was given a two-year restraining order, fined £40, told to pay £100 compensation and £115 in costs.

Bethany Page, 20, of Twain Crescent, Castleford, admitted assaulting a female and was given a community order and told to pay £200 compensation and £170 in costs.

Jordan Bugg, 22, of New Street, Castleford, admitted driving while disqualified and without insurance. He was jailed for 18 weeks and told to pay £115 in costs.

Christopher Paul Swift, 31, of Cookson Close, Castleford, admitted stealing an ecigarette from a BP garage and obstructing a police officer. He was jailed for 21 days and told to pay £29.99 compensation.

Martin Jenkinson, 51, of Park Estate, South Kirkby, admitted failing to attend a drugs test and failing to surrender to custody. He was fined £150 in total and told to pay £30 costs.

Mark Andrew Broadhead, 42, of Doncaster Road, Wakefield, admitted using threatening, or insulting words or behaviour and failing to surrender to custody. He was given a 12-month conditional discharge and told to pay £106 in costs.

Gavin Benjamin Wilkinson, 43, of Whitmore Street, South Elmsall, admitted assaulting a female by beating. He was given a community order, a five-month restraining order and made to pay £176 in costs.

William Hall, 38, of Market Street, Wakefield, admitted breaking into shop on Northgate in Wakefield with an intent to steal, stealing alcohol from Sainsbury’s, two counts of failing to surrender to custody and missing an assessment. He was jailed for 26 weeks and told to pay £110 in costs.

Andrej Butylov, 38, of Chiltern Avenue, Castleford, admitted driving while disqualified and without insurance and was handed a 16-week jail sentence, suspended for 12 months, and told to pay £115 in costs.

Ryan Thornton, 21, of Stanley Road, Wakefield, admitted breaking into a florists and stealing the till, breaking into a pub and taking £100 and a double glazing firm with an intent to steal. He was jailed for 10 weeks and told to pay £130 in compensation.

Claire Louise Wallace, 33, of Ken Churchill Drive, Horbury, admitted stealing washing powder and mouth sprays worth £203 from Sainsbury’s. She was given a community order and told to pay £90 costs.