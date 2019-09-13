Reports from the courts

Cases from Leeds Magistrates' Court:

Wilkson Vianna Monti, 36, of Beancroft Road, Castleford, failed to provide a breath test when asked, driving without a licence or insurance. He was banned from driving for two years, handed a community order with 120 hours of unpaid work and told to pay £175 in costs.

Andrew David Smith, 29, or Royal Troon Mews, Wakefield, admitted three counts of making indecent images of children, and possessing prohibited images of children. He was given a community order with rehabilitation, subject to a sexual harm prevention order for five years and put on the sex offenders register for five years.

Joanne Michelle Cooling, 47, of Clarion Street, Wakefield, admitted stealing clothing from Sainsbury’s worth £353 and was given a conditional discharge and told to pay £106 in costs.

Jade Ling, 31, of Station Lane, Thorpe, admitted stealing meat worth £143 from M&S and was given a 12-month conditional discharge and told to pay £20 costs.

Nicholas Walmsely, 29, of Travelodge in West Bretton, admitted stealing goods worth £28 from Wilkinson’s in Wakefield. He was given a 12-month conditional discharge and told to pay £22 in costs.

David Nathan Ladwitch, 34, c/o Carlton Park Road, Pontefract, admitted two counts of using threatening or abusive words or behaviour in Pontefract, assaulting a police officer and breaching bail conditions. He was given a community order, fined £100, told to pay £100 compensation to the officer, and £107 in costs in total.

Darren Swain, 56, of Victoria Street, Castleford, admitted assaulting a detention officer and a police officer and being drunk and disorderly. He was given a community order with an electronic tag curfew and told to pay £50 to each assault victim.

David Wright, 31, of Leeds Road, Castleford, admitted assaulting two females, causing criminal damage to a window and an unmarked police car. He was jailed for 20 weeks and told to pay £115 in costs.

David Savage, 68, of Arnside Crescent, Castleford, admitted assaulting a female and was given a community order and told to pay £175 in costs.

Kevin Taylor, 40, of Ivy Lane, Wakefield, admitted stealing bottles of spirits worth £28 from Lidl and was jailed for 25 weeks after also failing to adhere to a previous community order.

Benjamin Alan Lewis, 26, of Manor Road, Wakefield, admitted sending Facebook messages after being prohibited by a non-molestation order. He was given 16 weeks’ jail, suspended for 12 months, and told to pay £200 in costs.

Joe Sansom, 27, of St Margaret’s Court, North Elmsall, admitted having 51 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath while behind the wheel. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £150 and told to pay £117 in costs.

Thomas Christopher Bailey, 29, of Manor Road, Ossett, admitted failing to provide a breath test and was banned from driving for 12 months, fined £733 and told to pay £158 in costs.

Roy Barker, 46, of Horsefair, Pontefract, admitted stealing speakers worth £15.99 from B&M Bargains. He was given an 18-month conditional discharge and told to pay £21 in costs.

John Paul Cann, 38, of Ashfield Road, Hemsworth, admitted trespassing into a building in South Kirkby with an intent to steal, and missing a drugs test appointment. He was given a community order with drug dependency treatment and told to pay £100 compensation.

Dean Cunningham, 44, of Park Green, Normanton, admitted stealing a bottle of cider from B&M and failing to adhere to a community order. He was jailed for eight weeks and told to pay £115 in costs.

Jonathan Cahill, 34, of Ridgefield Street, Castleford, admitted driving while disqualified and driving without insurance. He was given a 12-month conditional discharge and told to pay £106 in costs.

Aaron Shales, 19, of Moor Knoll Close, Wakefield, admitted having 50 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath while behind the wheel. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 14 months, fined £120 and told to pay £117 in costs.

Emma Louise Madarasi, 32, of Palmers Avenue, South Elmsall, admitted having 53 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath while behind the wheel. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. She was banned from driving for 14 months, fined £250 and told to pay £117 in costs.

Mark Stephen Alderson, 45, of Arundel Close, Wakefield, admitted stealing candles from Asda and was given a four-month conditional discharge and told to pay £36 in costs.

Jonathan Harry Redmond, 31, of Regent Street, Agbrigg, admitted possessing the Class C drugs diazepam and Alprazolam. He was given a six-month conditional discharge and told to pay £45 in costs.

Simon John Holt, 38, of Spittlehard Lane, Castleford, admitted stealing a laptop and laptop bag and fraudulently using another person’s PayPal account to pay for an Iphone, a Samsung phone and Hugo Boss watch totalling £1,758. He was fined £580 in total.

Mark Andrew Broadhead, 42, of no fixed address, admitted two counts of breaching a restraining order and three counts of offending while on a conditional discharge. He was given a community order and told to pay £90 in costs.

Phillip Carter, 48, of South Avenue, Pontefract, admitted two counts of breaching a restraining order and was jailed for 16 weeks and made to pay £122 in costs.

William Frankland, 20, of Wakefield Road, Ackworth admitted having 69 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath while behind the wheel. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 18 months, fined £120 and told to pay £117 in costs.

Nicky Burrows, 40, of Mallard Road, Castleford, admitted three counts of theft from Wilkinsons, including beauty products. He was given a community order and told to pay £198 in compensation.

Matthew Beardsmore, 33, of Clarion Street, Wakefield, admitted stealing perfume worth £169 from Debenhams. He was jailed for 10 weeks, suspended for 12 months, and told to pay £122 in costs.