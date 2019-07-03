Scam warning: Fake traffic fine fraudsters targeted elderly motorists

Police are warning drivers to be on their guard after an increase in reports of fake parking fine scams.

Action Fraud has received an increase in reports and intelligence where elderly victims are being targeted by individuals purporting to be police officers or traffic wardens.

The victims are being targeted whilst parked in car parks and are told they are parked illegally or have broken the speed limit and a photo of their car has been taken as 'evidence'.

The victim is then advised that they will face a substantial penalty fine, however this can be reduced by paying a smaller, upfront fee immediately.

If the victim opts in to paying the smaller fine, they are directed to a parking meter and asked to enter their card and PIN.

The suspect watches the PIN number entered, and the machine has been tampered with to then retain the victims card.

The suspect then tells the victim to seek help from the company who operates the parking meter or their bank.

What to do

If you are suspicious about the authenticity of the fine, do not pay anything until you have verified it with your local council.

ALWAYS shield your PIN from view and NEVER share your PIN with anyone.

If your card is ever retained, contact your bank immediately.