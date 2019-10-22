Shirtless attack thug who left two men needing surgery after South Elmsall attack is jailed

A thug who left two seriously injured victims needing surgery after he launched separate attacks within weeks has been jailed for three-and-a-half-years.

Jamie Clark took his shirt off before repeatedly striking one man with a pole after an argument in South Elmsall near Pontefract, Leeds Crown Court heard.

Clark's 23-year-old victim suffered a fractured left elbow in the attack just before 9.30am on October 24 2018.

He had to undergo an operation to insert two titanium plates in his shattered elbow, which the court heard will never fully recover.

Andrew Horton, prosecuting, said Clark was arrested and bailed by police and his bail was later cancelled and he was released under investigation.

Clark launched an unprovoked attack on a 38-year-old friend in his victim's flat on Victoria Street in Hemsworth at 3pm on December 1 2018.

Reading the vitcim's police statement, Mr Horton said Clark had been invited into his flat, adding: "As we entered the living room he punched me to the face and hit me in the mouth. He kept hitting me in the head."

The victim was knocked unconscious, suffered internal bleeding and underwent a blood transfusion at Pinderfields Hospital in Wakefield the following day.

He underwent a two-hour operation to repair a large tear to his abdomen and spent six days in hospital.

Clark, 28, of no fixed abode admitted two charges of assault causing grievous bodily harm.

He has 19 previous convictions for 42 offences including affray, burglary, and assault.

Craig Sutcliffe, mitigating, said Clark was subjected to verbal threats before the October 24 attack and said the man he attacked had come to the front door of Clark's home.

Mr Sutcliffe said: "The defendant would say he had a genuine fear as to what actions the complainant was going to take."

Mr Sutcliffe said on December 1 Clark had got involved in an argument with his friend, adding: "The defendant felt threatened and committed the offence."

The court heard Clark has been drug free while in prison on remand.

Judge Andrew Stubbs QC jailed Clark for three-and-a-half-years.