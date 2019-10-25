Six arrests made over anti-social behaviour in Castleford

Six people have been arrested in connection with anti-social behaviour in Castleford.

It follows a police crack down on crime affecting Castleford communities, which saw the Castleford Neighbourhood Policing Team make six arrests and charge suspects in relation to recent offences in Airedale.

Officers have been carrying out a number of active investigations into recent reports of anti-social behaviour in Airedale over the last three months including criminal damage and egg throwing.

Other poor behaviour has included abusive language directed towards residents, with offences centring on The Square, Elizabeth Drive, The Green and Leyland Road areas.

Following investigations officers arrested a male aged under 18 for public order offences on the Square in August.

Three more males under 18 were also arrested in September for offences including public order offences while a fifth juvenile male was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and burglary.

He was subsequently charged and is awaiting trial.

A sixth arrest was also made in September for offences including criminal damage, burglary, and public order offences. This male has been summoned to court for damage and public order offences and awaits a court appearance.

Finally, further three juvenile males have been dealt with through out of court disposals and will now work with Youth Offending Team for offences under the public order act.

Inspector Mohammed Sohail of The Castleford Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Anti-social behaviour and related crime can and does have a real impact on residents quality of life with only a small number of offences having a big impact on perceptions of crime.

“We have been investigating offences in the Airedale area for a number for weeks and are now taking action against a number of males under the age of 18 through both the courts and youth offending team.

“It must be stressed that only a minority of young people have been involved in this behaviour and we are tailoring action based on the offences committed, pursuing rehabilitation out of court where appropriate.

“Clearly those suspects arrested for more serious offences such as burglary however are being properly dealt with through the court process.

“It really must be stressed to young people that becoming involved in criminal behaviour can have huge consequences on their lives and that officers will take action when offences are reported.”

He added: “I want to thank residents who have provided us with information about crime and ASB taking place in the Airedale area and would encourage residents to keep getting in touch.

“Reports can be made to us direct on 101 online at www.westyorkshirepolice/co.uk/101Livechat or anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.”