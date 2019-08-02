‘Smell of weed impacting on our lives’ say residents

Police have increased patrols in Allerton Bywater after complaints of people smoking cannabis in the village’s park.

Residents living nearby said the strong smell of ‘weed’ was ‘impacting on the quality of their lives’ on a regular basis.

West Yorkshire Police have now increased patrols in the area since receiving the complaints.

On Saturday evening, a male was caught smoking cannabis close to the park, but claimed he thought possession of the drug was legal.

Police warned the public that action will be taken against anyone caught with the drug.

PC Johnson, the officer in charge of the patrols in the village.

He said: “I understand that individuals have differing opinions whether or not it should be legalised but at this time possession of cannabis remains a Class B drug.

“It is not possible to legally possess this drug even for recreational use.”