Staff with 'no legal right to work in UK' found at Wakefield off-licence

WIS Market, on Kirkgate in Wakefield, was searched by the authorities on September 21.

The workers, who were both male, were both employed at WIS Market Euro Food Store, on Kirkgate in Wakefield, licensing papers on the council's website said.

Police and Trading Standards officers also found 2,600 illegal cigarettes stored in an electric compartment during a joint search of the premises on September 21.

A pepper spray can, which is a banned item under the Firearms Act, was also discovered.

Now, the shop, which is also known as Wisi International, may lose its licence to sell alcohol as a result of these activities.

In papers released ahead of a hearing next week, council licensing officer Paul Dean said the shop's licence holder, Sabir Sadiq "is connected with organised crime".

"The check conducted on the night (of September 21) also had a number of other authorities in attendance, which included officers from the Immigration Service.

"On the night immigration officers found that the two male members of staff when checked were found to have no right to work in the United Kingdom, which is currently being actioned by (the) Immigration (department)."

A hearing will take place on November 15, at which local councillors will decide whether or not the shop can continue to sell alcohol.

Chris Wathen, from the local authority's public health team added: "Sabir Sadiq is responsible for the items sold in his shop. In my view there is no question that illegal cigarettes and tobacco were being stored in an area of the building he had clear control of for sale to the public."