Staff threatened with gun during Ossett store robbery

Staff were threatened with a gun during late-night convenience store robbery.

Detectives are appealing for witnesses following thr incident at McColl's in Ossett on Monday night, October 7.

Three masked men entered the store on Dewsbury Road shortly before 11pm and threatened staff inside with what appeared to be a handgun.

The men then made off with cash and fled the scene in a car, heading towards Dewsbury.

No-one was injured in the incident.

Two men have been arrested in connection with the robbery this morning and are in custody for questioning.

Wakefield District CID would like to speak with anyone who saw or has information about the incident

Detective Inspector Craig Nicholls of Wakefield CID, said: “A number of lines of enquiry are being progressed today regarding this robbery which left staff understandably shaken.

“I would like to speak with anyone who may have seen the incident or suspects fleeing the scene.

“Anyone who has information is asked to contact Wakefield CID on 101 referencing crime number 13190515628.

“Information can also be given online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101Livechat or anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.