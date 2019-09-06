Stolen trailer filled with thousands of jars of MARMITE seized by police

Thousands of jars of the spread was found in the trailer in Normanton.
Police made an unusual discovery this morning after seizing a trailer - filled with thousands of jars of MARMITE.

Thousands of jars of the spread - which often divides the nation - was found in the trailer by West Yorkshire Police in Normanton.

Police Dog Anna assisted police in locating the discovery.

West Yorkshire Police dogs Twitter account tweeted: "PD Anna involved in locating a stolen trailer this morning. To everyone's surprise it was found with its load complete and intact through we suspect the thieves were hoping for more than 1000's of jars of @marmite."

"Clearly they #hateit"

@GSDvine said on Twitter: "They were clearly lovers not haters of the stuff!"