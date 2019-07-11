Suspect 'threw alkaline on man' during South Elmsall robbery

A suspect threw an alkaline substance at a man before stealing his car in South Elmsall this afternoon.

The driver of a VW Golf car was approached by a suspect, who threw a substance, believed to be an alkaline, at him before driving off in the vehicle.

The incident took place on Barnsley Road, South Elmsall, at 3.29pm this afternoon.

Social media posts had mistakenly suggested that the incident was an acid attack.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police confirmed that they had been called to reports of a robbery and said that the driver had been taken to hospital for treatment.

Enquiries are ongoing to trace those involved.