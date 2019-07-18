Tag Heuer watch valued at over £1,000 stolen from a car in Ossett

Police in Ossett are appealing for information after a watch, valued at over £1,000, was stolen from a car in Ossett.

The theft of the Tag Heuer watch took place on playing fields behind Springmill Golf Course in the early hours of Friday, July 6.

The Tag Heuer watch was stolen from a vehicle parked on fields behind Springmill Golf Course. (Google)

PC Adrian Toon is investigating the incident and said: “This was a 40th birthday gift of the victim and has personal sentimental value. It is quite distinctive given the brand and has a silver strap with a dark grey watch face and dials.

“The watch is specifically identifiable by the serial numbers and we would ask anyone who may have been approached around its sale or seen it online to come forward.

“It is quite possible that this was a targeted offence and we are keen to hear form anyone who has information about its current whereabouts or those involved in its theft.”

Any witnesses or anyone with information should contact the non-emergency number 101 or use the live-chat facility available via the Force website.

Alternatively, you can all Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555 111.