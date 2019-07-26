Teenager left with serious injuries after being hit by a van in Wakefield

A teenager has been left with serious injuries after being hit by a van in Wakefield.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident, which happened on Horbury Road, Wakefield, at around 2.30pm this afternoon.

A 14-year-old boy was left with serious injuries to his leg after the collision, which involved a flat back Ford transit van with a red cab.

Following the incident, the driver failed to stop and left the scene. It is believed they were heading in the direction of Horbury.

The teenager was taken to hospital with serious injuries, which are not believed to be life-threatening.

A spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police confirmed that they had been called by the ambulance service at 2.37pm to reports of a road traffic collision.

Anyone with any information on the incident is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police via their Live Chat facility at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101LiveChat, quoting log 1096 of July 26.

Information can also be given anonymously to CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.

Alternatively, contact West Yorkshire Police on 101.