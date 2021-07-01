Teenager suffers broken jaw in carpark assault
Police are appealing for witnesses after a teenager was assaulted in Normanton.
Thursday, 1st July 2021, 9:22 am
Updated
Thursday, 1st July 2021, 9:24 am
The incident happened at on Friday, June 18, at 8pm in the B&M carpark near to the market stalls.
The 17-year-old male victim suffered a broken jaw.
Two males, aged 16 and 17, were arrested on suspicion of assault and released on bail.
Any witnesses to the incident are asked to call police on 101 quoting reference 13210306207