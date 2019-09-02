The latest reports from the courts

The latest cases resolved at Leeds Magistrates' Court:

Lee Mason, 44, of Lightfoot Avenue, Castleford, admitted stealing items from Wilkinsons worth £425 and was jailed for 20 weeks and told to pay £122 compensation.

Jack Dylan Noone, 24, of no fixed address, admitted assisting in removing or disposal of two stolen guitars, missing a drugs appointment after testing positive for crack cocaine and failing to surrender to custody. He was given a community order and told to pay £170 in costs.

Harry Edward Cain, 23, of Poppy Fields Way, Pontefract, admitted criminal damage to an iPhone worth £300 and damaging a fridge worth £380. He was given a community order with 150 hours of unpaid work and made to pay £680 in compensation.

John Bailey, 69, of Dewsbury Road, Wakefield, admitted assaulting a female and was fined £120 and told to pay £115 in costs.

Craig Dixon, 38, of Danehurst, Pontefract, admitted making contact with a female he was prohibited from doing so by a non-molestation order. He was fined £140 and told to pay £117 in costs.

Andis Seicans, 33, of Henderson Avenue, Normanton, admitted assaulting a female and was fined £120, given a 12-month restraining order and told to pay £117 in costs.

Carly Susan Tolson, 29, of Elmett Road, Castleford, admitted causing criminal damage to a Ford Fiesta and was fined £120 and told to pay £600 in compensation.

Lee Daniel White, 40, of Station Lane, Featherstone, admitted causing arson at the Smawthorne Hotel in Castleford and committing an offence while on a conditional discharge for multiple thefts. He was jailed for 16 weeks and told to pay £200 compensation.

James Lawley, 25, of Marton Avenue, Hemsworth, admitted two counts of resisting arrest and was fined £162 and told to pay £115 in costs.

Kevin Monaghan, 59, of Smithy Lane, Wakefield, admitted dropping a cigarette in Leeds city centre and was fined £60 and told to pay £130 in costs.

Nathan Liam Ellis, 25, of The Croft, Castleford, admitted assaulting a male and he was given a community order with 120 hours of unpaid work, told to pay £100 compensation and £260 in costs.

David Duncan Wilson, 27, of Snydale Road, Normanton, admitted assaulting a male and was given a community order with 200 hours of unpaid work, pay £200 compensation and £260 in costs.

Kyle Blackburn, 31, of Embleton Road, Methley, admitted having 53 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath while behind the wheel. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 16 months, fined £800 and told to pay £165 in costs.

Thomas Harry Chestney, 32, of Barnsdale Way, Ackworth, admitted failing to provide a breath test. He was banned from driving for 17 months, fined £510 and told to pay £136 in costs.

Keeley Walker, 30, of Woodland Walk, Upton, admitted having 56 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath while behind the wheel. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. She was banned from driving for 14 months, fined £369 and told to pay £121 in costs.

Kieran Walpole, 21, of Monkhill Lane, Pontefract, admitted having 62 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath while behind the wheel. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 17 months, fined £325 and told to pay £117 in costs.

Jake Joseph Evans, 26, of Fairway Approach, Normanton, admitted assaulting a male and was given a 12-month conditional discharge and told to pay £100 in compensation.

Samantha Joanne Scorer, 29, c/o Beech Avenue, Wakefield, admitted stealing three bottles of spirits worth £50 from Morrisons in Wakefield, committing an offence while on a suspended sentence and failing to surrender to custody. She was jailed for 11 weeks and told to pay £122 in costs.

Jason Palfreyman, 30, of School Road, Pontefract, admitted having 200 mlgs of alcohol in 100 mls of blood while behind the wheel. The legal limit is 80 mlgs. He was banned from driving for 20 months, told to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work and pay £170 in costs.

Thomas Adams, 28, of Sandown avenue, Crofton, admitted having 88 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath while behind the wheel. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. He was banned from driving for 20 months, fined £461 and told to pay £131 in costs.

Stefanie Price, 33, of Hollin Lane, Wakefield, admitted having 120 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath while behind the wheel. The legal limit is 35 mcgs. She was jailed for 18 weeks, suspended for 24 months, banned from driving for 55 months and told to pay £207 in costs.

Edmunds Priede, 31, of Runtlings, Ossett, admitted trespassing into a property with an intent to steal and stealing 10 bottles of whisky from Sainsbury’s. He was given a community order with 100 hours of unpaid work, told to pay £70 compensation and £175 in costs.

Matthew Shaun Fletcher, 45, of Sheldrake Road, Castleford, admitted possessing amphetamine and was given a 12-month conditional discharge and told to pay £105 in costs.

Mohammed Fahim Hanif, 29, of Brunswick Street, Wakefield, admitted being over the drug drive limit after testing positive for cannabis. He was banned from driving for 14 months, fined £276 and told to pay £115 in costs.

Melissa Sheldon, 23, of Fryston Road, Castleford, admitted having 112 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath while behind the wheel. She was banned from driving for 26 months, given a community order with 120 hours of unpaid work and told to pay £170 in costs.