The 17 areas had the most reports of anti-social behaviour in just one month - July 2019. This latest information was gathered from police.uk. The photographs used are for illustrative purposes only and do not reflect exact locations.

1. Wakefield City Centre In July 2019 there were 116 reports of anti-social behaviour. Google other Buy a Photo

2. Pontefract In July 2019, there were 62 reports of anti-social behaviour around Pontefract town centre. other Buy a Photo

3. Horbury In July 2019, there were 48 reports of anti-social behaviour around Horbury. other Buy a Photo

4. Normanton In July 2019, there were 43 reports of anti-social behaviour in Normanton. other Buy a Photo

View more