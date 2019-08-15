These are the 22 streets in Pontefract and Castleford with the highest levels of violent crimes
Today your Express can reveal the streets in Normanton, Pontefract and Castleford with the highest levels of violent and sexual offences, according to the latest figures.
These are the 22 areas of the towns with the highest number of reports of violent and sexual offences in June 2019. The following information was collected from police.uk. You can report crimes to West Yorkshire Police online here. Always call 999 in an emergency situation.
1. Archer Street, Castleford
In June 2019, there were 4 reports of violent or sexual offences on Archer Street.