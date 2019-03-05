These are the 9 areas with the highest reports of car crime in the Pontefract area - how does your area compare?

Data released by the Police.uk website tracks the number of reports of car crime across the town.

This data is based on the latest available information, which tracks reports of car crime for December 2018 in each area. There were a total of 104 reports of car crime. Areas listed are a rough guide based on policing districts and images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific location.

1. Hemsworth area - 17 There were 17 reports of car crime in the Hemsworth area.

2. Southgate area - 14 There were 14 reports of car crime in the Southgate area.

3. South Elmsall area - 12 There were 12 reports of car crime in the South Elmsall area.

4. South Kirkby area - 12 There were 12 reports of car crime in the South Kirkby area.

