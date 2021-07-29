Thieves steal Land Rover after finding Wakefield house unlocked and keys in the door

Wakefield police are urging people to be cautious when leaving their house doors unlocked after thieves made their way into a house and stole keys to a Land Rover.

Police say the 67 plate Land Rover Discovery Sport was stolen from outside a house off Barnsley Road on Tuesday, July 27.

The suspect entered the house through the unlocked front door and removed the keys, which were in the door lock.

Keys to a caravan and a house door key were also on the same bunch of keys.

Officers are urging everyone to be extra vigilant, ensuring that your property is locked both day and at night, keeping your valuables safe and secure.