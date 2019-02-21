Trio found guilty of causing death by dangerous driving in Brierley horror crash

Three men have been found unanimously guilty of causing death by dangerous driving over a South Yorkshire horror crash involving a stolen lorry that caused the death of a 58-year-old woman.

It took the jury just four hours and 30 minutes to find Alan Mawhinney, David Mellor and Wayne Carroll guilty of the charge yesterday, following a two week trial at Sheffield Crown Court.

Karn Hill was driving the lorry when it crashed, and pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving prior to the beginning of the trial

Jacqueline Wileman was power-walking near her home in Brierley, Barnsley on September 14 last year when she was hit by a stolen lorry, that subsequently ploughed into a nearby house.

The mother-of-two was killed instantly.

The driver of the vehicle, Karn Hill, 23, of East View, Cudworth, pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving prior to the trial beginning.

Prosecutor Jason Pitter QC said Mawhinney, 53, of Calder Crescent, Kendray, Mellor, 48, of Bank End Road, Worsbrough, Barnsley, and Carroll, 29, of Chestnut Street, Grimethorpe, Barnsley, were all passengers in the vehicle at the time of the collision. The jury accepted the Crown’s case, by finding all three men guilty.

Alan Mawhinney.

Carroll was also found guilty of aggravated vehicle taking. Mawhinney and Mellor pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicle taking.

The Recorder of Sheffield Judge Jeremy Ri chardson QC, adjourned the case until this morning, when all four men will be sentenced.

Mr Pitter said the truck was travelling at least twice the 30 miles per hour speed limit and on the wrong side of the road in when the collision took place on Common Road.

He told the jury that Mrs Wileman’s desire to maintain her fitness by power-walking ‘tragically and ironically led to her death’.

David Mellor.

“She was dragged along the road causing extensive injuries and she was immediately killed, such was the speed and dangerous way the vehicle was being driven,” said Mr Pitter.

He added: “It’s tempting to say this was simply a case of Mrs Wileman being in the wrong place at the wrong time. But that would be to mistake the reality. She was exactly where she should have been.

“It was these defendants, along with Mr Hill who were doing the wrong thing at the wrong place at the wrong time.”

Mr Pitter said Mellor had taken the tractor unit from his employers and, on the day of the crash, the lorry was driven dangerously around the area all morning, with those inside making off from a number of petrol stations without paying.

Wayne Carroll.