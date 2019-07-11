Two more arrests over Wakefield street-fight stabbing

Another two people have been arrested following a stabbing during a street fight in Wakefield, taking the number questioned by police to five.

A 24-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman were arrested yesterday on suspicion of wounding and affray respectively in connection with the incident on Monday evening on Lower York Street.

The woman has been released on police bail but the 24-year-old remains in custody.

It comes after two men aged 24 and 19 had a female aged 17 were arrested earlier in the week and released on police bail.

Police were called op the scene at around 6.30pm on Monday and the area was cordoned off.

The victim suffered serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Detective Inspector Jordan Piper of Wakefield CID, said: “We are continuing to investigate what has been a serious incident and have made more arrests in connection with what took place.

“I would continue to appeal to any witnesses or anyone with information to call police on 101 quoting log 1569 of Monday.

“Information can also be passed to the force online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101Livechat or anonymously via the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111.”