Two women and a man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after arson attack in Heckmondwike

Two women and a man have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after an arson attack in Heckmondwike.

The incident took place at about 4.15am on Sunday, August 11 on Stonedene Court and saw family members jumping out the windows to escape the blaze.

A 17-year-old boy was injured jumping from an upstairs window and also suffered burn injuries.

He is currently in a serious but stable condition in hospital.

A woman and two young girls, aged 16 and 11, also managed to escape through the window.

They were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation and also taken to hospital.

Officers at the time described how the blaze "could have had fatal consequences."

On Monday, three people were arrested including a 17-year-old girl from Batley.

Police also arrested a 21-year-old woman from Wakefield and a 22-year-old man, also from Wakefield.

All three remain in custody as enquiries continue.

Police have urged anyone who has information or CCTV of the offence or suspicious behaviour on the street to contact the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team, (HMET) on 101 referencing Operation PAIRGLEN and crime number 13190409679.