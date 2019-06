Police are concerned about the safety of a man in Horbury.

Officers are dealing with an incident in the town centre close to the Co-op store on High Street.

A West Yorkshire Police spokeswoman said: "Police attended a property in Horbury following reports of a concern for safety of man.

"Officers are speaking with a man and remain at the scene."

Ongoing police incident in Horbury town centre

At least six police vehicles arrived in the town centre just before 5pm today (Tuesday.)