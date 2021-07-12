UPDATE: Woman remains in critical condition following Wakefield Westgate horror smash
A woman badly hurt in a serious crash on Westgate in the early hours of Sunday morning remains in a critical condition, police have said.
The female, along with two males - including a police officer who was on duty - were injured in the horror smash outside The Black Horse pub at 1.24am on Sunday.
A Renault Megane being driven along the road collided with a stationary police van.
All three were taken to hospital.
The officer and the other injured male remain in a serious condition and the injured woman remains critical.
The driver suffered minor injuries.
A 24-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and failing to provide a specimen of breath.
She remains in police custody.
Because a police vehicle was involved in the incident it has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.
Any witnesses to the incident are asked to call police on 101 quoting log 147 of Sunday July, 11.