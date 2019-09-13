Vandal caught out after blood left at scene of crime

A warehouse worker has been told to stay away from an address in Kippax after smashing the car windows of a love rival.

Police were led to Ben Clayton, aged 34, after traces of his blood were found on the windscreen of the damaged car following an incident outside the home of the victim’s girlfriend on Valley Mount on May 18 this year.

Clayton, of Banksfield Crescent, Yeadon, admitted criminal damage to property.

The court heard that Clayton and the woman met last year and became close friends although she states they were not in a relationship.

She and her current partner had become concerned by Clayton’s behaviour and messages that he was sending to them.

In mitigation, the court was told Clayton thought the woman had taken advantage of him after he bought her a car.

He was handed a nine-month community order, told to pay £170 costs and given a 12-month restraining order that prevents him from going to the address.