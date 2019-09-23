Violent former soldier put noose around girlfriend's neck and tried to hang her in attack caught on camera

A former soldier was caught on camera putting a noose around his girlfriend's neck and trying to hang her from a door.

A court was shown harrowing footage of the moment Stefan Carr carried out the shocking attack on Bethany Marchant.

Stefan Carr was caught on camera put a noose around his partner's neck and lifting her off the ground during attack at his home in Castleford.

The 28-year-old put rope around Miss Marchant's neck then used it to lift her off the ground.

Carr then put his forearm across her throat and applied further pressure before biting her face.

The attack was captured on secret cameras Carr had installed in his home in Castleford as part of his controlling behaviour towards his partner.

Leeds Crown Court was shown footage of the prolonged violence in which Miss Marchant could be heard screaming and begging Carr to end the ordeal.

Stefan Carr used rope to fashion a noose over a door shortly before attacking Bethany Marchant.

She could also be heard saying: "I don't want to die."

Carr has now committed domestic violence offences against four different women.

At the time of the attack - on May 5 this year - Carr was on police bail after twice assaulting the mother of his two children.

During one of those attacks Carr wrapped a phone cord around the victim's neck and tried to suffocate her with a cushion.

Carr, of Carlyle Crescent, was made the subject of an extended prison sentence totalling 11 years and three months for the public's protection.

Leeds Crown Court was shown harrowing footage of Stefan Carr's attack on his girlfriend

Judge Penelope Belcher told him: "You are a man who has this tendency to violence, particularly in the course of domestic relationships, with a risk to those in that relationship and their children."

Dance teacher Miss Marchant, from Sherburn in Elmet, started a relationship with Carr in September last year.

Jonathan Sharp, prosecuting, said: "He made her, she said, fell 'really loved and special'.

"But he achieved this in part by making her feel insecure, threatening her that he had video recordings of her that he could use to have her one-year-old child removed from her.

"He was, she thought, unfaithful to her.

"When she challenged him about this he would apologise and say he could not live without her."

The court heard police contacted Miss Marchant to warn her about Carr's previous behaviour.

Carr's former partner also contacted Miss Marchant to warn her.

Mr Sharp said: "When, after this, she resolved to split up with him he engaged in emotional blackmail, with behaviour such as putting a dressing-gown cord around his neck and threatening to throw himself in front of a train.

"Although they separated in February 2019, they reunited a dew days later. It was plainly a deeply unhealthy relationship."

The attack took place in the early hours of the morning after the couple had been out for a meal together.

The prosecutor said: "He got some rope out of a chest of drawers, fashioned it in to a noose, and then posed for several minutes as if he had just hung himself."

Carr then went on to use violence against Miss Marchant.

He repeatedly pushed her to the floor and held a pillowcase over her face.

He pushed her down with such force that she could not breathe.

Carr also repeatedly forced his fist down her throat, causing her to vomit.

The defendant also made threats towards her child.

He said he would tie a rope around the youngster's neck and drag him behind his van.

Mr Sharp continued: "His intent was plainly both to injure and to terrify.

"He put a noose around her neck and the other end over a door and lifted her off the ground.

"While she was in this position he put his forearm across her throat, and applied further pressure, causing her to have great difficulty breathing.

"He also leaned forward and bit her to the face."

Carr later threatened his partner with a knife before she persuaded him to take her to hospital.

A neighbour saw the knife threat through the bedroom window and called police.

Once Carr got the woman into his van he told her he was going to drive her to Fairburn Ings nature reserve, drive into the water and kill them both.

Police stopped Carr's van and Miss Marchant ran from the vehicle.

Mr Sharp said: "She could not speak and was plainly in shock."

She had marks to her neck and bruises to her body, arms and legs.

Carr pleaded guilty to attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent and two offences of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Marus Waite, mitigating, said Carr had served in the army until he was discharged aged 21.

Mr Waite said his client did not begin offending until after he left the forces and has been diagnosed as suffering from post traumatic stress disorder.

Carr was told her must serve a custodial term of eight years followed by an extended licence period of three years and three months.