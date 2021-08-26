Violent offender jailed again after food and drink festival brawl

Lance Daykin and Daniel Hughes chased after the victim before punching and kicking him during the assault at the Pub in The Park event in Leeds.

Leeds Crown Court heard how tables and stalls were sent crashing as the pair carried out the attack which took place after a row over beanbag seats.

The event at Roundhay Park was organised by TV chef Tom Kerridge, who brought other celebrity chefs to the event.

Lance Daykin.

Yorkshire's Michelin-starred venues were also represented at the event.

Louise Pryke, prosecuting, said Daykin and Hughes attended the event on June 1, 2019, with their partners and the group were described as being "rowdy".

The incident happened after their party argued with another group.

Ms Pryke said the two groups had initially been friendly towards each other but a fight broke out between the women from both parties.

Daykin then punched a male member of the other group.

Hughes was restrained by a bar owner but broke free and chased after the victim with Daykin.

The victim fell over as he tried to get away and was punched and kicked by the pair.

The attack ended when security staff intervened. The victim suffered a broken jaw during the incident.

Daykin and Hughes were arrested and claimed they had been trying to protect their partners.

Daykin was involved in another disturbance in Pontefract on May 18 this year when Daykin and another defendant, Kyle Watson, threatened to attack a man and tried to get into his home.

The prosecutor said Daykin was angry because he had leant £20 to the victim and it had not been returned to him.

Daykin and Watson shouted threats and tried to kick down the door of the property.

They were arrested when police were contacted.

Daykin, 37, who had previously lived in Altofts but was now of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to two offences of affray and was jailed for 22 months.

Daykin was jailed last year for a savage attack on his wife. He broke her nose when he became jealous after she spent a Christmas night out with friends in 2019.

Michael Devlin, for Daykin, said his client pleaded guilty to the affray offences at an early stage and accepted he would be facing a further prison sentence.

Jane Cooper, for Hughes, said the defendant had no previous convictions and described his involvement in the offence at the festival as being out of character.

Ms Cooper said the disturbance broke out during a row over in the seating area after the other group wanted them to move from the bean bags they had been sitting on.

Hughes, 33, of Woodside Avenue, Wakefield, was given a 14-month sentence, suspended for 12 months.

He was ordered to pay £600 to the victim and do 80 hours of unpaid work.

Watson, 28, of Ingram Crescent, Knottingley, was given a four-month sentence, suspended for nice months. He was ordered to pay £400 compensation.

Sentencing, Recorder Kama Melly QC said: "This incident took place in a public park when there were members of the public present trying to have a good time with family and friends.

"Regardless of how it started, (the victim) tried to run away from the two of you and was chased.