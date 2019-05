Visitors to a prison were stopped and searched as part of a crackdown on drugs and illicit mobile phones being smuggled in for inmates.

Officers were at New Hall Prison for women in Flockton for the stop and search exercise.

No items were seized but sniffer dogs detected the scent of drugs in five vehicles and they were refused entry to the jail.

The Home Office says thousands of phones are smuggled into jails every year, while the drug use by inmates remains a constant problem.