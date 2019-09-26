Wakefield bike cops plea with motorists after spate of offences on our roads

Wakefield Off Road Cops are encouraging motorists to drive safely after taking action against a spate of on road driving offences in the Wakefield area in September.

The Districts’ Off Road Matrix team has advised motorists that their ‘off road patrols’ can also just as easily deal with on road offences after taking action against dangerous driving including cars driving through red lights, causing parking obstructions and driving without seatbelts.

Offences dealt with by the team in September so far include a driver who caused ’chaos’ at Normanton Gala by parking alongside a unloading lorry thereby obstructing the main road and a motorist driving with no seatbelt in Hemsworth.

A VW Golf driver was also reported on September 6 after through a red light in Glasshoughton despite the fact that a marked police patrol was parked close by.

Other drivers dealt with included five seater car containing eight occupants which was stopped after ignoring a zebra crossing in Wakefield. The driver was issued with a fine and points.

Cases from earlier in the year which have been in court in September, meanwhile, include that of a man who was caught driving dangerously by the team in Wakefield in March.

He was given eight points on his licence and an £811 fine, as a result of his court appearance.

September also saw Matrix officers join forces with the Wakefield North West NPT and colleagues from across the force in supporting ‘Project Edward’ the European Day Without A Road Death on September 26.

Project Edward stands for “European day without a road death” and seeks to raise the profile of road safety by working to ensure that we do not have one road death on this day across the whole of the EU

Inspector Helen Bear of the Wakefield North West NPT, said: “The District’s Matrix team has again been active in September and are providing valuable support to roads policing colleagues as well as officers in patrol and NPTs in tackling road offences.

“They have dealt with a number of roads based offences so far in September, some of which have involved behaviour by motorists which can only be described as dangerous.

“Given that September does see us mark the annual European Day Without A Road Death, it is an appropriate time to remind motorists that officers from all parts of Wakefield Police, including Matrix, NPT and patrol officers won’t hesitate to take action against poor and dangerous driving which puts people at risk.”

She added: “The last few weeks have seen us deploy resources from all of these teams to areas where there have been notable issues such as the Charlesworth Way area in Wakefield.

“We will continue to do so, and continue to urge residents to report issues in their communities, whether on or off road to their local NPT.”