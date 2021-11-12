Sense, the Wakefield charity shop which raises funds for the national disability charity of the same name, suffered the break in on Monday this week (November 8).

With over £1,000 worth of damage done the shop's manager, Michelle Dwyer, said: “The shop generates vital income that helps support families and people with complex disabilities and is also a hub for the local community – where people can drop by for a chat.

The break in caused over £1,000 worth of damage.

"The thought that someone could do this that lives amongst us is devastating. We’ll get back on our feet though, and just want to thank everyone for their support to date.”

The Sense shop on Westgate, raises money to support people with complex disabilities, including those who are deaf and or blind.

The shop lost a day of trading because of the incident and will need to repair its broken front window.

Staff are now appealing for members of the local community to donate money and items, or volunteer to support the shop in its recovery.