Wakefield driver was four times over the drink driving limit

A driver was arrested after they were found to be four times over the drink drive limit in Wakefield this morning.

The driver of the vehicle, a blue VW Beetle, was asked to take part in a routine breathalyser test following a minor road traffic collision on Doncaster Road.

They were found to have an alcohol level of 140 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

The legal limit is 35 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath.

In a tweet shortly after 6.30am this morning, the West Yorkshire Police Roads Policing Unit said the driver had been "arrested and dealt with".

According to Drinkaware, people found guilty of drink driving can be fined, banned from driving or even imprisoned.