Wakefield group gets grant to tackle violent crime in Kettlethorpe

A group that helps steer young people away from crime has been given a cash boost thanks to the West Yorkshire Police and Crime Commissioner.

Spectrum People in Wakefield was one of 49 community groups to receive a share of £211,509 as part of Mark Burns-Williamson’s Safer Communities Fund. The successful projects all help tackle serious violent crime from different angles including prevention, early intervention, protection and education.

Spectrum People will put the money towards Recycle Kettlethorpe - a bike maintenance course for school pupils which will also run sessions on staying safe, sexual health and anger management.

Bridget Gill, charity manager at Spectrum People, said: “This is great news for under 18s in the Kettlethorpe area of Wakefield where this will allow us to run Recycle, our bike project. Those involved will gain knowledge about bike mechanics and also about how to stay safe and away from violent crime. Recycle has run successfully for 210 adults and kept them away from offending behaviour and running it for school aged students will add to the overall impact for them, their families and the wider community.”

Mr Burns-Williamson said: “Unfortunately we have seen a rise in violent crime recently, not just in West Yorkshire but across the country. It has not gone unanswered, the police will always do everything they can to stop and prevent these offences, however community groups and organisations also have a really important part to play in preventing such crimes from happening in the first place.”

The Safer Communities Fund is financed through money recovered from criminals under the Proceeds of Crime Act by West Yorkshire Police and prosecutors. It has given away more than £2.4m since it was launched in 2014.

Chief Constable Dee Collins said: “By reinvesting seized assets, we can support incredibly worthy groups and individuals in our communities who make a real difference in both protecting those that are most vulnerable whilst at the same time tackling violent crime across West Yorkshire.

The next round of the Safer Communities Fund opens for applications on October 29. £150,000 will be available in grants of up to £5,000. Visit www.westyorkshire-pcc.gov.uk.