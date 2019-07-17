Wakefield man arrested in connection with layby assault that left woman with head injury

A Wakefield man has been arrested in connection with the assault of a woman in a layby in East Yorkshire.

Working in conjunction with West Yorkshire Police, officers from Humberside Police arrested a 56-year-old man from Wakefield following an incident on the A164, Bracey Bridge, in East Yorkshire.

Police arrested a man from Wakefield after the assault on the A614 near Driffield, East Yorkshire. (Google Maps)

A woman, in her 60s, from the Manchester area, was allegedly assaulted in the layby on Sunday, July 7.

She was left with an eye and head injury which required hospital treatment.

The 56-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of section 18 GBH and has been released under investigation.