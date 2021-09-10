Wakefield MP enters not-guilty plea at Old Bailey over sexual assault charge.

Imran Ahmad Khan, 48, appeared via video link at the Old Bailey in London this afternoon where he was arraigned on the single charge.

It has been alleged that Mr Khan had groped a 15-year-old boy after a party in Staffordshire in 2008.

He was charged following an investigation by Staffordshire CID.

Wakefield MP Imran Ahmad Khan.

A trial date is yet to be set but he was told he must have a defence statement prepared and submitted by October 8.

A further case management and direction hearing will take place after October 22.

The Express had been aware of the allegations for a month before he made his first court appearance at Westminster Magistrates', but was unable to report on the charges because of a court order.

However, this was later lifted.

Mr Khan was voted in as Wakefield's MP during the 2019 general election, ousting Labour MP Mary Creagh.