Wakefield murder accused appear in court

Three men accused of murdering a man in Wakefield have appeared in court.

Jordan Metcalfe, 24, and Nathan Redmond, 21 - both of Brighton Street - and Scott Crutchley, 24, of Westgate, Wakefield, were remanded in custody by magistrates in Leeds yesterday.

Brighton Street on Friday.

They are charged with murdering 42-year-old Jonathan Dews at the a property on Brighton Street on Friday.

They will now appear at Leeds Crown Court tomorrow, Wednesday, September 11.

The emergency services were called to Brighton Street on Friday morning shortly after 6am, including the fire service and police.

The street remained cordoned off for much of the day as CSI officers combed a property.

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses and are asking anyone to come forward with any information and in particular if you were in the area and heard any disturbance from the house on Brighton Street or saw any suspicious behaviour.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact HMET via 101 quoting Operation Plumson or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.