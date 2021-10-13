Wakefield pensioner, 74, jailed for 10 years for sex offences against boys

The court was told 74-year-old Paul Marshall continues to deny the majority of his offences.

Marshall, of Coniston Crescent, Wakefield, admitted one charge of sexual assault of a child under 13.

He denied one charge of indecent assault on a male, one charge of sexual assault and two charges of sexual assault of a child under 13.

A Leeds Crown Court jury convicted Marshall of the four charges he denied after a trial.

The court heard there were a total three victims and all the offences took place in the 2000s.

Marshall has no previous convictions.

Geraldine Kelly, mitigating, said: "It is clear he is in denial in relation to those offences for which he has been convicted."

Miss Kelly added: "He is unwell having suffered from prostate cancer in 2019.

"The latest from the hospital is that it will require further treatment following markers of its return."

Jailing Marshall for 10 years, Judge David Hatton QC told him: "The personal statements of your victims show that they have suffered and continue to suffer not inconsiderably.

"You have, as I have read in the pre-sentence report, no remorse nor shame.

"Your victims have undoubtedly suffered psychological damage."

Marshall's name will be on the sex offender register for life.

The sentencing hearing was held at Leeds Crown Court today (Oct 13).

Speaking after the hearing, Detective Constable Nicola Downes of the Wakefield Child Safeguarding Unit, said: “We are pleased with the custodial sentence handed to Marshall which reflects the predatory nature of his offences.

“The victims have shown incredible courage in coming forward and reporting these offences and have been supported throughout this process by specialist safeguarding officers.