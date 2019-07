People across the district are being asked to hand in their firearms to police as part of a national firearms surrender.

The campaign urges people to hand in their unwanted guns and ammunition without fear of prosecution.

Weapons can be left anonymously at a number of stations across West Yorkshire, including the Wakefield District Headquarters, and Dewsbury Police Station.

See www.westyorkshire.police.uk/HandInYourWeapons for more information on the surrender.