Wakefield police warning after thieves target supermarket shoppers

Wakefield Police are warning people to be on their guard after a number of reports of distraction thefts in the city's supermarket car parks.

Officers said that thieves are targeting supermarket car parks where the victims have returned to their vehicles with their shopping.

Police are warning shoppers to be vigilant.

The suspects approach and distract them using various methods, including claiming there is an issue with the vehicle, so the victims get out to inspect.

The suspects then get out of their car to take a look, which is when the suspects remove items from the vehicle and take off.

Members of the public are being reminded to be vigilant at all times and report anything suspicious to the police.