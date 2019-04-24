Wakefield to gather in prayer at Cathedral after Sri Lanka Easter bombings

A public vigil will be held in Wakefield this weekend to pray for all those in Sri Lanka who were devastated by the Easter bombings.

A series of eight devastating bomb blasts ripped through high-end hotels and churches holding Easter services in Sri Lanka on Sunday April 21.

Sri Lankan officials inspect St Sebastian's Church in Negombo, north of Colombo, after multiple explosions targeting churches and hotels on Easter Sunday.

Three hotels in the commercial capital Colombo were also targeted in a series of coordinated suicide bombings.

Later that same day, there were smaller explosions at a housing complex in Dematagoda and a guest house in Dehiwala.

At least 359 people were killed and 500 injured.

Wakefield Cathedral will be holding a vigil for all those affected by the attacks on Saturday, April 27 at noon. People are asked to gather at 11.55am.

The Dean of Wakefield, the Very Revd Simon Cowling said: "This public vigil, at which we’ll be joined by people of all religious traditions and none, is an opportunity to pray for the Christian community and all those in Sri Lanka devastated by the Easter bombings, and an act of witness against barbaric violence that all people of faith unequivocally condemn."