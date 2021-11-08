Wakefield woman faces having her dog destroyed after street attack

Linda Priedniece appeared at Leeds Magistrates' Court where she admitted her two pets, a mother and son both of which are a crossbred border collie and Akita, were dangerously out of control.

It happened on Marsland Street on October 4 last year, and a male was left injured.

Priedniece, of Park Lodge Lane, Wakefield, initially denied the charge but later changed her plea to guilty.

Marsland Street, Wakefield.

The court was told it was the third time in 18 months that one of the dogs, named Betty, had demonstrated aggressive behaviour towards a member of the public.

Priedniece, 51, was given a community order with a six-week curfew to remain at home between the hours of 11pm and 7am, daily.

She was also told to pay £500 compensation and £85 costs.

She was told Betty will be destroyed unless she made an appeal against the decision within 21 days.