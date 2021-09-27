Wakefield’s most persistent noise offender convicted of noise nuisance

Steven Georgiou was found guilty at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court.

Steven Georgiou, 33, of St Swithins Grove, Stanley, Wakefield was found guilty at Kirklees Magistrates’ Court, of breaching his Noise Abatement Notice on three occasions and was issued with a £293 fine, was told to pay a £32 victim surcharge, and the council were awarded costs of £2,218.94.

The council applied for a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) due to his deliberate pattern of behaviour since October 4 2007, making him Wakefield’s most persistent noise offender.

The Magistrates granted the CBO to last indefinitely which means he can now be arrested by the police if he causes further noise nuisance.

Coun Jack Hemingway, Cabinet Member for Climate Change and Environment, said: “We want everyone in our district to be able to live peacefully and respectfully alongside their neighbours.

"This case shows that we do not tolerate anti-social behaviour and we will take action against those who persist in using it.

"The case was unusual as Mr Georgiou could be quiet for months or years and then begin to play loud music frequently. Most people the council work with, who have been found to be causing noise disturbance, do accept that they need to change their behaviour. "

Mr Georgiou was first convicted in 2015 of causing a statutory noise nuisance after seizure of his noisy stereo and other equipment, but he began playing loud music on a frequent basis once again.

Breaches of the Noise Abatement Notice were evidenced using noise monitoring equipment during December 2019 and January 2020, and an application was made to Leeds Magistrates’ Court for a prosecution to be heard.