Wanted: 11 people Wakefield police want to speak to
Here's the latest from West Yorkshire Police's CCTV gallery of people who have been caught on camera.
Images may be of both potential suspects or witnesses. Do you recognise anyone? Call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting the reference number given on each picture.
1. Make off without payment
Offence happened in Wakefield on 06/03/2019. Ref: WD1314
West Yorkshire Police
other
2. Assault
Offence of assault took place in Wakefield on 27/02/2019. Photo reference: WD1309.
other
3. Theft from shop
Offence took place in Wakefield on 01/03/2019. Ref: WD1312.
other
4. Assault
Offence of assault took place in Wakefield on 27/02/2019. Photo reference: WD1308.
other
