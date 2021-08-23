Do you recognise anyone?

Wanted: 21 people police urgently want to speak to in Wakefield

West Yorkshire Police are asking for the public’s help in tracing these people caught on camera in Wakefield.

By Leanne Clarke
Monday, 23rd August 2021, 11:28 am
Updated Monday, 23rd August 2021, 11:31 am

Everyone featured in our latest picture gallery is being sought in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation, but images may be of both potential suspects and witnesses: If you have any information call CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.

1. Burglary

Offence Date 19/08/2021 Photo reference WD2842

Photo: West Yorkshire Police

2. Theft From Shop

Offence Date 18/08/2021 Photo reference WD2841

3. Deception / Fraud

Offence Date 30/07/2021 Photo reference WD2840

4. Deception / Fraud

Offence Date 30/07/2021 Photo reference WD2839

