Wanted: Leeds man convicted of violent disorder after Elland Road boxing match brawl

Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a man who is wanted for sentencing over his part in disorder at a boxing event in Leeds.

A mass brawl involving around 40 people broke out at a 'white collar' boxing match held at Centenary Pavilion at Leeds United's stadium on February 18 last year.

Families had to climb into the boxing ring for safety and other youngsters had to be ushered into a cloakroom as violence erupted.

Sixteen people have been jailed over their involvement in the chaos and a number of other prosecutions are ongoing.

Today West Yorkshire Police issued an appeal for information on the whereabouts of Barry John Brattley, one of those who had been due to be sentenced in December.

The 31-year-old, of Pontefract Street, East End Park, failed to attend and a warrant for his arrest was issued.

Detective Sergeant Lisa Watts, of Leeds District CID, said: “We have been carrying out extensive enquiries to trace him since he failed to appear at court but have so far been unable to locate him.

“We would like to hear from anyone who knows his current whereabouts or who has any information that could assist in tracing him.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Leeds District CID via 101, quoting 13170078342.

Alternatively, call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.