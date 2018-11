Everyone featured in our latest picture gallery is being sought in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation, but images may be of both potential suspects and witnesses.

1. Caught on Camera These two are wanted in connection to a burglary at business premises in Wakefield. The offence happened on October 21 2018.'Call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 quoting reference number: WD1113.

2. Wanted in connection with fraud This person is wanted in connection with a fraud offence on November 16 2018 in Wakefield.'If you have any information, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Ref: WD1103

3. Criminal Damage This man is wanted in connection with a Criminal Damage offence in Wakefield on November 24.'If you can help, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Quote ref: WD1122

4. Theft from shop. This man is wanted by police in connection with a theft from shop offence in Wakefield on November 16 2018.'Call Crimestoppers with information on 0800 555 111. Ref: WD1099

