Warning after protected bird of prey is shot and killed

Police have issued a warning after a protected bird of prey was shot down and killed.

West Yorkshire Police’s wildlife crime officers reported that the buzzard had been killed in Oulton.

Buzzards are classed as schedule one under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981, which means it is an offence to even disturb the birds.

Buzzards are the most common and widespread bird of prey in the UK but were almost hunted to extinction in parts of the country during the 19th century.

Posting the latest incident on Facebook, it caused an angry reaction to many on the social media site.

Jo Robinson said: “The fact they have done this in an area where there is a lot of people living nearby shows they really don’t give a toss. “

Anyone with details about the shooting from April 18 is being asked to contact police on the non-emergency number, 101, quoting crime reference number 13190200712.

Details can alternatively be passed on anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.