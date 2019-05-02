Warning to parents after children found playing on Wakefield train tracks

Network Rail is urging parents to speak to their children about the dangers of playing on the railway after 39 reported incidents across the Wakefield district over the past year.

This has included youngsters climbing on freight wagons, which are directly below live overhead line equipment.

Electricity is able to ‘jump’ and connect with those nearby, meaning they would not have to touch it to be electrocuted, which could result in death.

Dawn Sweeting, community safety manager for Network Rail, said: “The railway is not a playground and people need to treat it with the respect it deserves.

“Sadly, we have seen too many times the tragic consequences of children ignoring the warnings and taking risks that have resulted in terrible injuries or death. We are asking parents to speak to their children about the dangers and how important it is to stay safe.”